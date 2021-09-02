Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 554,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,437,210. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

AVTR opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

