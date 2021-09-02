iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $295.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.58.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

