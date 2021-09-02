James G. Reinhart Sells 10,600 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $3,500,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $44,157,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $350,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

