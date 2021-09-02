Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.760 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.76 EPS.
Semtech stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.