Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.760 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.76 EPS.

Semtech stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

