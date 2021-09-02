Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vera Bradley updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

