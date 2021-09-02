$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.37. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $45.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.