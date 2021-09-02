CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Hits $0.0572 on Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $282.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

