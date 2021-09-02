VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.85.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $146.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

