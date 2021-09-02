Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $45,000 in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

