Capital Analysts LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $130.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

