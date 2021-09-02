Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $130,000 Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 558,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,362.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

FTI opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.