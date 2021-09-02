Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 153.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $277.13 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $291.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.94 and a 200-day moving average of $172.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,858 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,029 shares of company stock valued at $60,108,383. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

