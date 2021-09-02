Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 49,463 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,740,000 after acquiring an additional 992,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 972.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after acquiring an additional 868,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,522,501 shares of company stock valued at $148,458,767. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

