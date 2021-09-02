J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

