Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

