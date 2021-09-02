J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

