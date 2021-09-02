J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

