Equities analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Progress Software stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

