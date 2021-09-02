$0.21 EPS Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.04. PetIQ posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $778.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PetIQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

