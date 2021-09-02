TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,689,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 815.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TRP opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

