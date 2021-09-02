$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.