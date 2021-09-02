Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Update

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 48,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Huttig Building Products has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

