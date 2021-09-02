Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NOVC stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Novation Companies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.17.
About Novation Companies
See Also: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.