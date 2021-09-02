ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Reduced by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 373.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 212.3% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,109,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88.

