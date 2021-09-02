Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

