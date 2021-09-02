ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 50.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $493.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $202.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.78 and its 200-day moving average is $469.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.83.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

