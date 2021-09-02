Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,958 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 113,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.