Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.