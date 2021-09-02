ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000.

Shares of XSVM opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

