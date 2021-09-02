ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $243,000 Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $33.26 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -12.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

