MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

