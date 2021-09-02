FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $249.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.51 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

