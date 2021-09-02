Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 125,760 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $33,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

