Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $7,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

