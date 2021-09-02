Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $491,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

