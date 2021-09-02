MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 448 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $199.21 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.21. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

