ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,459.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,316.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

