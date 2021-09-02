ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,459.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,316.74.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
