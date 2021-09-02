Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,281 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Hess worth $37,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,992,000 after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 698.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $68.81 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

