Rhumbline Advisers Sells 973 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of United Rentals worth $39,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $347.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

