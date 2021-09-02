Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,060 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after acquiring an additional 606,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 607,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

