J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $798,000 Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter.

TAXF opened at $55.52 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

