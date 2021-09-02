J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

