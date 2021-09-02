Ryan Darrah Sells 2,697 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $129,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at $749,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FORR opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

