Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 5,725 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

TZOO opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 million, a P/E ratio of 624.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $866,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

