Insider Buying: Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BXRX stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.27.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

