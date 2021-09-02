-$0.07 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $113,983. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

