Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications also reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.96%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

