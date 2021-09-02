Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average is $161.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.