Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 166,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,585 shares.The stock last traded at $281.33 and had previously closed at $293.56.

A number of research firms have commented on KSU. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.30.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $131,928,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

