ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 288,727 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

